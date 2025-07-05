New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) A 32-year-old man, absconding after allegedly killing a neighbour in north Delhi's Burari area, has been arrested, the Delhi Police said on Saturday.

Arun Dedha had allegedly shot dead 26-year-old Ajeet Kumar Tripathi on June 25, just a day before his birthday, following an altercation.

Tripathi, a resident of Kaushik Enclave in Burari, had returned home from work when Dedha, who lived in a rented flat in the same apartment complex, allegedly began hurling abuses at him under the influence of alcohol.

"When Tripathi confronted him, a heated argument broke out and the accused pulled out a pistol and fired at him from close range," said a police officer.

Tripathi was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said, adding that the victim was to turn 27 the next day.

According to the officer, police received a tip-off that Dedha was hiding in Uttar Pradesh. A raid was conducted near Tilpata Chowk in Dadri at around 3 am on the intervening night of July 4 and 5.

Dedha tried to flee but was caught after a brief chase, police said. He confessed to the murder during interrogation, they added.

Dedha had been living alone in the rented flat in Burari for the last few months as his wife had separated from him, police said.

