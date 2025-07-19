New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) A man was apprehended from Lucknow for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery of cash and jewellery worth approximately Rs 11 lakh in Delhi's Moti Nagar, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Manish Rawat (25), had been absconding since October 2024 and had been declared a proclaimed offender during the court proceedings, the police said.

"On October 28, 2024, a complaint was received at the Moti Nagar Police Station around 7.30 pm regarding a dacoity at a local residence. The complainant reported that seven to eight men barged into their house and looted cash amounting to approximately Rs 11 lakh and some jewellery at gunpoint," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer, said.

After a case was registered, several police teams were deployed to investigate and apprehend the suspects.

"All co-accused have been arrested, except for Manish Rawat, who remained at large," the DCP said.

Rawat has been brought to Delhi for legal proceedings, and further investigations are ongoing.

