New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Delhi Police has arrested a 39-year-old man who allegedly posed as a wing commander of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and was trying to enter Palam Air Force Station using a fake identity card to get treatment, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Vinayak Chadha, a resident of Delhi's Malka Ganj area.

As per the police, the accused was caught by Air Force personnel when he was trying to enter Palam Air Force Station on February 21 by using fake document.

According to DCP Rohit Meena, on interogation, it was found that the imposter Vinayak Chadha wanted to get treatment for his father, Gaurav Chadha, hence, he attempted to gain access using counterfeit idetification.

"A PCR call was received on February 21, regarding the unauthorised entry of one person into the premises of Air Force Station Palam, 3 Wing Camp Area, Near Sadar Bazar Metro Station, Delhi Cantt," the police said.

The man, was handed over to the investigation officer along with one forged identity card and a few other liquor cards in the names of different defence personnel, the police said.

Further, it was found that at Air Force Dental Hospital, Thimmaya Road, the alleged person gained entry by introducing himself as a Wing Commander and breached the first layer of security by producing forged identity documents. But on the second layer of security, he was caught by Air Force security staff and Air Force staff made a PCR call, the police said.

Junior Warrant Officer, Air Force, submitted a written complaint on the above-mentioned facts, police said.

A case under Section 419/468 /471/474 IPC was registered at the Delhi Cantt police station.

The accused is in police custody and further investigation is underway, police said. (ANI)

