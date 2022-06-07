New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 43-year-old man for his alleged involvement in forging documents for the purpose of availing bank loans, officials said on Tuesday.

Accused Suresh Kumar was arrested on June 4 in connection with a case, registered in 2012, of duping a bank to the tune of around Rs 50 crore.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Update: Heatwave Sears Parts of National Capital, Relief Likely on Weekend.

According to the police, Kumar, a resident of Nandnagri, was involved in 17 more cases investigated by the CBI and the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

Kumar, in connivance with other accused, used to create forged property documents to be mortgaged for availing loans from banks.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Rapes ‘Girlfriend’ After Spiking Her Drink in Bhopal; Arrested.

According to the police, they would sell a property to any unsuspecting buyer and within a short span of time, mortgage the forged property documents to secure loans.

The EOW began investigating the 2012 case following a complaint filed by a woman.

She purchased the first and second floors with roof rights of a free hold property, measuring 248.20 sq metre, in Bhera Enclave in Paschim Vihar vide sale deed dated July 20, 2008 from accused Jai Prakash Gupta.

According to the complainant, on 17 December, 2011 she came to know that equitable mortgage has been created for the same property with Bank of India by mortgaging first and the entire second floor with roof rights by accused Jai Prakash Gupta, who had availed a cash credit limit of Rs 4.50 crore and PCL ad hoc limit of Rs 1 crore from Bank of India, Jhandewalan Extension Branch, New Delhi by forging and fabricating the property documents.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing) Chhaya Sharma said that during investigation, the complainant and bank officials were examined.

Relevant documents were seized from the bank and the complainant.

Documents which were mortgaged with the bank was sent to the India Security Press in Nashik and it was established that the stamp papers used in creation of documents were tampered.

"Based on the probe, accused Jai Prakash Gupta was arrested in this case in 2014 and charge sheet was filed against him. Subsequently, to prove the authorship of forged documents, the same were sent to FSL but inconclusive opinion was received from FSL. Thereafter, questioned documents along with specimen signatures of accused and other suspects were sent to the Finger Print Bureau (FPB). Opinion of FPB was received," she said.

According to the FPB report, thumb and finger print impressions on the documents did not match with the specimen finger prints of the known accused.

However, finger print expert matched the finger print on the documents with that of accused Suresh Kumar, Sharma added.

The role of Kumar surfaced only after receiving the report from Finger Print Bureau om May 26 this year, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)