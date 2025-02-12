New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): A man allegedly stabbed his mother-in-law, brother-in-law and two sisters-in-law after the family members intervened in the altercation between the accused and his wife, said the police on Wednesday.

Police said that the incident occurred in Vasant Kunj South area of southwest Delhi.

Following the incident, the brother-in-law is reported to be seriously injured, while the other three victims sustained minor injuries.

The police were informed of the case on Monday, and the injured were quickly taken to hospital.

The accused was arrested on Tuesday, and an investigation into the matter is underway.

Authorities revealed that the incident followed a domestic dispute between the accused and his wife, during which the in-laws had intervened.

In another incidence of violence on Tuesday, two minors were detained by the Delhi Police for allegedly killing a minor boy, who used to bully them, officials said.

The incident happened on February 9. The police received information at around 9: 45 pm, that an injured person was lying on Street Number 7 in Gautampuri was received at Seelampur police station.

A team of police reached the spot immediately, where they found the victim boy lying in a pool of blood with stab marks and various other injuries.

The crime and forensic teams were called by the police to examine the crime scene, and the boy's body was sent to the GTB hospital.

The police also deployed sources, after which they managed to identify and detain two minors aged 15-16.

A knife which was used as a weapon to kill the boy was recovered from their possession.

During the interrogation, both minors revealed that the deceased and they belonged to the same locality. The deceased boy was known to them and frequently bullied both the accused. According to the accused, the deceased boy asked the detained CCLs to pay money to him, which they weren't able to pay. Subsequently, they assaulted him.

The police are yet to find the third counterpart of the two detained minors, and efforts to nab him are underway. (ANI)

