New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday visited Lady Hardinge Medical College and appreciated healthcare workers for their work and efforts in handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, amid the rising dengue cases across the country, Mandaviya on Monday chaired a high-level meeting in Delhi with the officials and stressed the need for effective coordination between the Centre and states.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

On October 30, the Delhi government allowed the hospitals in the national capital to divert one-third of beds reserved only for COVID-19 patients to the patients of Dengue, Malaria and Chikungunya, as per the official order. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)