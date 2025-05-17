New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) The Delhi Master Plan 2041 will be implemented soon and 48 villages in the national capital will get urbanised, Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma said on Saturday.

The minister also announced that the first registry of properties falling under the Lal Dora category will be completely free of cost. The move is expected to resolve long-pending property disputes and enable people to obtain legal ownership documents without financial burden.

The minister made the remarks during a visit to Daulatpur village in southwest Delhi, said a statement by Verma's office.

"The long-awaited Master Plan 2041 is in its final stages and will be implemented very soon. Our goal is not just to create policies, but to transparently implement them on the ground with accountability," Verma told reporters.

"Master Plan 2041 will change the face of Delhi's villages and provide the rural population with facilities at par with urban areas," he added.

Under the ambitious plan, around 48 villages in Delhi will be urbanised, marking a historic shift in the capital's development strategy, the minister said.

Urbanisation will not only bring infrastructural growth to these areas but also provide access to essential urban amenities such as paved roads, proper drainage systems, reliable water supply, street lighting, schools, and healthcare facilities, he said.

