New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has awarded the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) a 10-year contract to operate and maintain Line-3 of the Mumbai Metro.

According to an official statement, the DMRC emerged as the lowest bidder in the recent tendering process, securing the responsibility of overseeing the underground line. As per the official statement of the DMRC, the kick-off meeting took place today at the MMRCL headquarters in Mumbai, where the Director of Operations & Services at DMRC Amit Kumar Jain expressed gratitude to the Managing Director of MMRCL Ashwini Bhide.

Also Read | Money Laundering Case: ED Summons DMK Leader Senthil Balaji's Brother, Wife for Questioning.

Jain affirmed DMRC's commitment to excellence, drawing upon their extensive experience of operating metro services in Delhi for over 20 years, encompassing a network of approximately 400 kilometres, the statement said.

He assured that DMRC, now regarded as the lifeline of Delhi, is dedicated to delivering safe, reliable, comfortable, and high-quality services to the people of Mumbai, the financial capital of the country.

Also Read | 'Earliest Animal' Fossil of Indian Dickinsonia in Bhimbetka Turns Out To Be Left-Over Impression of Beehive.

The statement further read that MMRCL expressed its delight in partnering with DMRC, one of the nation's leading metro operating companies, for the operation and maintenance of Mumbai's first underground metro line.

Under the agreement, DMRC will assume responsibility for the day-to-day operations of Line-3, spanning 33.5 kilometres with 27 stations. This includes managing the operation control centre, depot control centre, stations, running trains, maintenance of trains, all metro system infrastructure, and ensuring passenger safety, the release stated.

It is notable that the Mumbai Metro Line-3 is currently under construction, under the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) and is expected to be operationalized in parts from the end of this year onwards.

The collaboration between DMRC and MMRCL brings together the expertise and experience of two esteemed metro operators, fostering a promising future for Mumbai's public transportation system, the statement added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)