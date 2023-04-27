New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): The Delhi Metro rail services of the Yellow line were delayed on Thursday, informed officials.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the services have been delayed between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat.

Also Read | Ayan Gupta, 10-Year-Old Boy From Noida, Clears UP Board Class 10 Exam With Flying Colours, Secures 77% Marks.

"Yellow Line Update. Delay in services between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat. Normal service on all other lines" DMRC tweeted.

https://twitter.com/OfficialDMRC/status/1651409299812515840

Also Read | Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Closed After Landslide in Ramban, Over 300 Vehicles Stranded (Watch Video).

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)