Mumbai, April 27: Ayan Gupta, 10, scored perfect marks on the UP Board Class 10 test, achieving a rare feat that stunned many. An astounding 77 per cent was achieved by a Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, resident in the just-released UP Board results. Ayan's accomplishment has made history and inspired a surge of joy among his family.

Given his struggles during the Covid-19 pandemic, Ayan's success story is all the more remarkable. Ayan struggled to find the motivation to study when schools were closed and pupils were forced to stay at home. UP Board Result 2023 Toppers List of Class 10, 12: Priyansi Soni Bags First Rank in 10th Class, Shubh Chapra Tops Intermediate Exam.

He was attending Greater Valley School in Class 2 in Greater Noida at the time. He was a gifted student who had advanced much beyond his grade level when studying at home, but he rapidly grew weary of the course contents.

He rapidly discovered, though, that he was learning beyond the requirements of his second-grade curriculum and making rapid progress in the subjects he found interesting.

His family decided to set up reputable tuition classes for him at home as a result of this. Ayan continued studying the curriculum for higher grades up till grades 7, 8, and 9. He excelled in maths but had some Hindi language difficulty.

After the lockdown ended, Ayan's family tried to enrol him in Class 9 at a CBSE school, but they were unsuccessful due to his age. Ayan was consequently accepted to Shivkumar Aggarwal Janta Inter College in Bulandshahr for Class 10.

He simply attended school to take the tests; for all other purposes, he studied at home using online courses. He was a little nervous before the Class 10 exams administered by the UP board, but he did well and his diligence paid off. Mumbai: 50-Year-Old BMC Sweeper Kunchikorve Mashanna Ramappa Passes 10th Board Examination With 57% in First Attempt.

As a result, the youngster who should now be in Class 4 easily passed the Class 10 board exam.

