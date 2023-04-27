Banihal/Jammu, April 27: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed on Thursday after a landslide in Ramban district, leaving over 300 vehicles stranded, officials said. The landslide took place in the Shalgari area of the district, which is being battered by rains, they said. Landslide Caught on Camera! Large Part of Mountain Breaks Down on Jammu-Srinagar Highway in Ramban, Army Vehicle Damaged Near T-5 Tunnel (Watch Video).

Over 300 vehicles are stranded at different points of the 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, the officials said. They said work is on to reopen the highway for traffic. Jammu-Srinagar Highway Closed for Traffic After Fresh Landslide.

Landslide in Ramban District

The strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for traffic on Thursday following a major landslide in Ramban district, leaving more than 300 vehicles stranded. pic.twitter.com/6N3lzsco14 — JAMMU LINKS NEWS (@JAMMULINKS) April 27, 2023

"Continuous shooting stones, slides block traffic at Shalgadi, near Banihal. Arrangements made in shelter sheds for stranded passengers," according to the Twitter handle of the Ramban deputy commissioner.

