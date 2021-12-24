New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Delhi Metro on Friday entered into the 20th year of its operations and marked the occasion by commencing a field trial of a first-ever indigenously developed signalling technology, and unveiling an exhibition on its journey at Kashmere Gate station.

The field trial of the first-ever indigenously developed i-ATS technology (Indigenous – Automatic Train Supervision) for Delhi Metro's Red Line (Rithala-New Bus Stand (Shaheed Sthal)) was inaugurated by Durga Shanker Mishra, secretary in the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and Chairman, DMRC via video conferencing, officials said.

On the occasion of the Delhi Metro operations entering into its 20th year, Mishra also inaugurated an exhibition themed 'Tracing Delhi Metro's Journey', hosted at the Kashmere Gate metro station, they said.

Delhi Metro had begun its commercial operations on December 25, 2002, a day after then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had inaugurated DMRC's first stretch, spanning 8.2 kilometre from Shahdara to Tis Hazari, with just six stations.

The location from where, the then prime minister had inaugurated the first-ever metro corridor in the national capital, has been "redeveloped into a full-fledged exhibition with priceless photographs and anecdotes which shall take the visitors on a ride down memory lane of that historic day which ignited a new revolution in India's mass transit history," the DMRC said in a statement.

This shall be a "permanent exhibition" and passengers using Delhi Metro network's largest interchange facility shall be able to visit this exhibition without any additional cost, officials said.

Mangu Singh, Managing Director, DMRC; Anandi Ramalingam, CMD, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and other senior officials were also present during the event.

The i-ATS technology has been jointly developed by DMRC and BEL and is now being implemented on the Red Line. With this achievement, India will become one of the few countries in the world to have its own ATS product which can be implemented in other metros as well as railway systems, the statement said.

"The development of the i-ATS system is a major step towards the development of an indigenously built CBTC (Communication Based Train Control) based signalling technology for Metro railway since the i-ATS is an important sub system of the CBTC Signalling system," it said.

ATS is a computer-based system, which manages train operations. This system is indispensable for high density operations such as the metro, where services are scheduled every few minutes. i-ATS is the indigenously developed technology, which will now significantly reduce the dependence of Indian metros on foreign vendors dealing with such technologies, the statement said.

Technology systems such as the CBTC are primarily controlled by European countries and Japan. As part of the 'Make in India' initiative of the Government of India, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, had decided to indigenise the CBTC technology.

Along with DMRC, Niti Aayog, MoHUA, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), RDSO and CDAC are part of this development. To take the project forward, DMRC and BEL had entered into an MoU last year. A dedicated team of DMRC and BEL, Ghaziabad worked together round the clock to take this important step towards 'AtmaNirbhar Bharat', officials said.

The i-ATS system shall also be used in the upcoming Ph-IV corridors. Predictive maintenance modules shall also be introduced in the Ph-IV corridors using the i-ATS system, they said.

