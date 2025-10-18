New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday announced revised train timings for Diwali, with early morning services on the eve of the festival and curtailed operations on the night of Diwali.

As per the announcement, on the eve of Diwali, Sunday (October 19), metro services on the Pink, Magenta, and Grey lines will commence at 6 am instead of the usual 7 am, which is the standard start time for Sundays. The change has been implemented to accommodate the anticipated increase in passenger movement ahead of the festival.

On Diwali day, Monday (October 20), the last metro trains from all terminal stations, including those on the Airport Express Line, will depart at 10 pm instead of the regular 11 pm, the DMRC stated.

DMRC further stated that metro services will operate as usual for the rest of the day, following their routine commencement timings, across all lines.

The decision has been made in view of the Diwali celebrations across the national capital, which are expected to attract a significant footfall, particularly in areas hosting public festivities.

This Diwali, Delhi is set to witness a "Deepotsav" programme at Kartavya Path from 6 pm onwards. The event will be organised by the Delhi government and it will feature the lighting of 1.51 lakh diyas, accompanied by Ram Katha, a drone show, and various cultural performances.

In a post on X, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described the programme as a cultural awakening of Hindu festivals and called it a moment of resurgence of faith, self-pride, and eternal tradition.

"From 6 PM this evening on Kartavya Path. A grand chain of 1.51 lakh lamps, along with Ram Katha, a drone show, and cultural performances, Delhi is celebrating its first divine 'Deepotsav'. This event is a cultural awakening of our Hindu festivals; it is a moment of the resurgence of faith, self-pride, and eternal tradition. Let us become witnesses to this historic moment," Rekha Gupta wrote on X.

Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is one of the most important and widely celebrated festivals in India and among Indian communities worldwide. Known as the "festival of lights," it symbolises the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

Diwali also marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after defeating the demon king Ravana, as narrated in the Ramayana. During the festival, homes are cleaned and illuminated with oil lamps and lights.

Devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. Families exchange sweets and gifts, wear new clothes, and burst firecrackers as part of the celebrations.

This year, Diwali will be celebrated on the intervening night of October 20 and 21. (ANI)

