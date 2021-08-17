New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday allotted work sheds to 46 people to start their own businesses.

The allocations were made through the Delhi SC/ST/ OBC/Minorities and Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation (DSFDC).

People can set up businesses in the field of "leather work, dry cleaning, garments, tailoring and electronics" in the allotted work sheds, according to a statement.

"Due to rising inflation and the pandemic, many people were unable to pay the rent of their shops and lost businesses. Many such small businesses are owned by people belonging to Scheduled Castes. Through this scheme, work sheds are being provided to the people so that they can start their own business and become self-reliant," the statement quoted the minister as having said.

The initiative would prove to be a boon for the Scheduled Caste persons to not only set up their independent businesses on a nominally rented workplace, but also support their respective families in a dignified manner, it noted.

The allotments were made through a draw of lots.

