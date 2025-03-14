New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Delhi Minister Ashish Sood extended Holi greetings and participated in a Holi Milan programme in Janakpuri on Friday, celebrating the festival with residents.

Speaking to ANI, Sood said, "My greetings to the people of Delhi on the occasion of Holi... I pray that God gives us strength to serve the people of Delhi in the best way."

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conveyed her best wishes to the people of Delhi and the entire nation for the festival of Holi.

In her message, she expressed her hope that this vibrant festival of colors would bring happiness, immense love, and harmony to everyone's life.

"Infinite best wishes to the people of Delhi and the entire country on the sacred festival of colours, Holi. May this festival of colours, Holi, bring countless happiness, immense love and harmony in your life. This festival is not just a celebration of colours, but a living symbol of the victory of truth, strong bonds of relationships and mutual brotherhood," posted Gupta on X.

She further urged people to celebrate Holi in a safe, harmonious, and environmentally conscious manner, stressing the importance of respecting one another and spreading love.

"Let us all celebrate this festival in a safe, harmonious, and environmentally sensitive manner. Respect each other, fill every heart with the colors of love and harmony, and together move towards a prosperous, happy Delhi," she added.

As the country began to celebrate the festival of colors in harmony and joy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings for the festival.

"I wish you all a very Happy Holi. This festival, filled with joy and happiness, will infuse new enthusiasm and energy in everyone's life and will also deepen the colors of unity among the countrymen," posted PM on X.

President Droupadi Murmu also greeted everybody on the occasion of Holi on X.

"Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi, the festival of colours. This festival of joy gives the message of unity, love and harmony. This festival is also a symbol of India's precious cultural heritage. On this auspicious occasion, let us all together pledge to fill the lives of all the children of Mother India with the colors of continuous progress, prosperity and happiness," posted President Murmu on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)