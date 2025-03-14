Mumbai, March 14: In a shocking incident in Mumbai, a drunk man allegedly molested a woman at the Dadar railway station in the city during peak hours. The accused, who inappropriately touched the victim, was caught and beaten by commuters after the incident. Later, he was arrested by the Dadar Government Railway Police (GRP). The unfortunate incident occurred on Wednesday evening, March 12, between 6 and 7 PM on Platform No. 8.

According to a report in FPJ, the victim, who is said to be in her 30s and a homemaker, said that she was waiting to board a train when the accused took advantage of the rush and touched her inappropriately while passing by. The woman who was shocked by the accused's act immediately raised an alarm which drew the attention of fellow commuters. Mumbai Shocker: Elderly Man Attempts Sex Abuse on Teen Boy Inside Mosque on 2 Separate Occasions, Arrested.

The fellow commuters reportedly caught the accused and thrashed him before handing him over to the police present at the platform. Post this, cops took the accused to Dadar GRP police chowky, where he was booked for molestation. Police officials confirmed that the accused was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Cops also said that the accused is a native of Jharkhand and earns a living through odd jobs. Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation and said that further legal action will be taken against him. In a separate incident, an empty alcohol bottle was hurled into the ladies' compartment of a moving local train on Tuesday, March 11. Mumbai Shocker: 5 Arrested for Sexually Assaulting 12-Year-Old Girl in Jogeshwari After She Left Her Home Following Argument.

The incident took place on the 8:30 PM Titwala local train after it passed the Masjid station. The bottle first hit the ceiling fan and shattered into pieces. One of the shards struck a burqa-clad passenger, Amina Khan, who escaped serious injuries.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

