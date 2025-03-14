New Delhi, March 14: Elon Musk’s Starlink has signed a deal with Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel to bring its internet service to India. The collaboration is expected to revolutionise satellite broadband services in the country. However, Starlink price in India is likely to keep the service limited to a niche market.

As per reports, Starlink's satellite internet service is not expected to become widely popular in India in the future. It is mainly because the service may be too expensive for people living in rural areas. Analysts reportedly believe that the high costs will make Starlink a premium option, rather than a standard choice for most users. Instead, it is likely to be used mainly by small businesses that need reliable internet, serving as an additional service alongside Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and fibre internet options. Elon Musk’s Starlink Faces Backlash in India As TRAI Plans To Limit Satellite Spectrum Licence Permits to 5 Years, Defying Starlink’s 20-Year Demand: Report.

Starlink's pricing is reported to be 9-175% higher than that of local broadband providers in major Asian markets, excluding upfront costs for equipment. As a result, it is anticipated that Starlink will be marketed as a premium service. Starlink, the satellite internet service run by Elon Musk's SpaceX, has grown worldwide for offering high-speed internet to remote and underserved regions. The service is currently available in more than 100 countries.

Despite the challenges, Airtel and Jio have announced partnerships with SpaceX to introduce Starlink's high-speed satellite internet to the country. So what type of Starlink plans and speeds can Indian users expect? Indian users can expect various range of Starlink internet plans that will likely offer different pricing tiers and data speeds.

Expected Starlink Plans vs Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio Broadband Services

As per a report of Money Control, the expected Starlink plans are anticipated to offer speeds ranging from 50 to 200Mbps. It may offer an initial upfront fee of approximately INR 52,242 and a monthly fee of around INR 10,469. In comparison, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio provide affordable broadband services. ‘Stop Starlink Deal’: CPI(M) Raises National Security Concerns, Opposes Jio and Airtel’s Deal With Elon Musk’s Starlink.

Airtel offers a 100Mbps plan with an upfront fee of INR 1,000 and a monthly charge of INR 799. Airtel's 200Mbps plan also has an upfront fee of INR 1,000, with a monthly fee of INR 999. Reliance Jio with a 100Mbps plan has an upfront fee of INR 1,000 but a lower monthly fee of INR 699. Jio also offers a 150Mbps plan, which comes with an upfront fee of INR 1,000 and a monthly charge of INR 999.

