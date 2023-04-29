New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Delhi Education Minister Atishi Saturday handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to the family of Covid warrior Madan Lal who lost his life during the pandemic, according to an official statement.

The compensation was provided under a scheme launched by the city government for Covid warriors who died while on duty during the pandemic.

Lal was a civil defence volunteer in the revenue department of the Delhi government and was stationed at a vaccination centre of Begumpur dispensary during the COVID-19 pandemic where he contracted the disease and died a week later, the statement said.

"He sacrificed his life in the line of duty. The Delhi government has awarded his family a sum of Rs 1 crore for his sacrifice as a Covid warrior," it added.

While handing over the cheque to the family, Atishi said, "Covid warriors worked with dedication and without worrying about their own lives during the pandemic and ensured the safety of citizens.

"The country salutes these brave COVID warriors for their sacrifices. We promise that we will never forget the courage and sacrifice of these COVID warriors and the Delhi government will always stand by their families in every situation," she said.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Saturday met the family members of Covid warrior Satinder Hans, who lost her life while on duty during the pandemic.

Hans, a resident of Virendra Nagar, was posted as a senior nursing officer at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where she contracted Covid and died. The minister handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to her family.

