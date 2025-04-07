New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government, accusing it of turning teachers into social media volunteers under the guise of an "education revolution." He criticised the administration for allegedly issuing "dictatorial" order that mandate teachers to maintain social media accounts and live-stream visits of MLAs and ministers.

Speaking to ANI, Sirsa warned that such stories could lead to public anger and backlash against AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia.

"After ruining the schools of Delhi, Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal have now started the work of ruining Punjab as well. First, they destroyed it through drugs, then through rising crime, and also through financial debt. Our education system, which was once considered one of the best in the country, has been damaged. They have turned our teachers into Aam Aadmi Party social media volunteers," Sirsa alleged.

He further criticized the nature of directives being issued, saying, "What kind of order has been issued in Punjab? A dictatorial one! Teachers have been instructed to open Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts. The instructions say that if any MLA or minister visits, the teacher must record a video and stream it live."

Sirsa also accused AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal of seeking constant praise and glorification.

"What they have named this initiative is "Shiksha Kranti" (Education Revolution). Kejriwal has so much self-appreciation that he always wants praise. The Punjab government is turning teachers into employees of the IT wing, which is a matter of great shame. I condemn this. If AAP does not stop such activities, the people of Punjab will beat up Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia," Manjinder Sirsa said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday asserted that his government has allocated over Rs 17,000 crore for education.

"Taking the first step, our government has budgeted more than 17,000 crore rupees for education, under which the image of government schools is being changed. Apart from this, teachers are being recruited. It is our responsibility to provide good education to our children," CM Mann said.

"We are sending government school teachers abroad for training, from where they are bringing techniques to teach children in new ways. The results of government schools are starting to come good. The education revolution in our government is increasing day by day," he added. (ANI)

