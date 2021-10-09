New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): The Motor Learning Officers (MLOs) in Delhi have now been given the status of district level officers as they will now work as District Transport Officers (DTOs) to perform all transport-related duties at the district level, as per an order from the Delhi government.

The Transport Department of Delhi had proposed a change in this regard after going faceless in August this year.

As per the approved order, the erstwhile MLOs would now be called as DTOs. However, their pay scale and other conditions of service would remain the same. The DTOs will work under the direction and control of Zonal Deputy Commissioners of the Transport Department. The jurisdiction of the DTOs will be co-terminus with the revenue districts, and they will work hand-in-hand with the District Magistrate (DM) concerned for better coordination in field functioning.

All the DTOs will now be responsible to discharge all field functions of the Transport Department. This includes public services such as Registration and DL related activities, Enforcement, Pollution Control Activities, Transport Assets Management, Motor Driving Training Schools, public transport etc. The DTOs will also be crucial in ensuring road safety issues are dealt with more effectively, both at training and implementation levels.

The Transport Minister of Delhi Kailash Gahlot in a statement said, ''All our (then) MLOs have been instrumental in public service delivery of Transport department and had stepped up to the huge change in their duties when we launched FACELESS services, even working extra hours. This is a huge responsibility that is being bestowed upon the entire cadre of MLOs and MVIs and I'm confident that they will set an example for the entire department." (ANI)

