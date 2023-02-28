New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): A Myanmarese woman was allegedly gang-raped by four people in the national capital, informed Delhi Police on Tuesday.

The Myanmar woman alleged that she was made unconscious and abducted by an auto-rickshaw driver in the Kalindi Kunj area before being gang raped.

According to Delhi Police officials, the woman is a registered refugee.

"A case has been registered by the police following her complaint," a police officer said.

According to the complaint, she was visiting somewhere in Southeast Delhi, along with her husband, for the treatment of their daughter, when the auto driver abducted her and took her to an isolated location.

"We registered a case on February 25 under IPC sections 365, 368, 376d,323, and 506," said a police official.

An investigation is underway, police informed further.

Earlier, on February 3, a three-year-old was allegedly gang-raped by two persons in Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area.

A woman reached Delhi's Fatehpur Beri Police Station along with her daughter aged about three years, stating that her daughter had gone missing.

She said she was looking for her daughter when her neighbour, Rani, informed her that she had seen her daughter walking near the jungle area.

The neighbour claimed further that she had also seen two persons going in the same direction, towards the Jungle area.

According to the mother, they searched the area and found the child crying and bleeding from her private part. When the mother enquired about what had happened, the child kept crying.

The child was taken for her medical examination to a hospital. Following the complaint, the police swung into action and apprehended the accused.

The accused were iidentified as Ramniwas Panika (27) and Shaktiman Singh (22). Both belong to Sidhi district in Madhya Pradesh, officers said, adding that they were booked. (ANI)

