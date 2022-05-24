New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will on Wednesday deliberate on a proposal to implement the Centre's flagship Ayushman Bharat scheme in its area, according to officials.

The issue is likely to be discussed in the civic body's Council meeting.

Also Read | Watch Our Special Program #NewsNight for the Comprehensive Analysis of Top National & … – Latest Tweet by DD News.

"There is a proposal to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the NDMC area. The council is likely to take a call on it tomorrow," a senior official said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had rolled out the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in February 2018. The insurance scheme aims to provide an annual health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

Also Read | MPBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: Meghalaya Board of School Education To Release Class 12 Result on May 26; Check Details Here.

The Delhi government announced in 2020 that it would implement the scheme in the national capital from fiscal 2020-21. The AAP dispensation had initially refused to implement the central scheme, saying the city government is "offering a ten times bigger and comprehensive health scheme".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)