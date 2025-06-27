New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): The Delhi Police suspect that the murder of Deepak, nephew of notorious gangster Manjit Mahal, was orchestrated by the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang, believed to be operating from abroad, as part of a long-standing gang rivalry.

Deepak, a 43-year-old trader with no criminal background, was shot dead during a morning walk with his daughter in Delhi's Bawana area on Friday. In this attack, his daughter, who had come for a walk with the deceased Deepak, was also shot in the hand and is currently being treated in the hospital.

The long-standing feud between the two gangs had earlier claimed the life of property dealer Rajkumar Daral, a close associate of Manjit Mahal, who was gunned down in April in Paschim Vihar.

Deepak is a trader by profession. After completing his BTech, he got involved in trading and lived with his parents, wife and children in Nangal Thakran village of Bawana.

He used to go for a morning walk with his entire family on Bawana Road every morning.

Even today morning, during the attack, Deepak's parents were walking behind him, and Deepak was walking with his daughter at a distance, when two attackers on a bike fired several rounds at Deepak, killing him on the spot, while a bullet hit Deepak's daughter.

After shooting Deepak, when the attackers fled, the road ahead was closed, so they took a U-turn, and while on their way back, they shot two more bullets at Deepak on the road and fled.

According to sources, the two sisters of gangster Manjit Mahal were married to Devendra and his younger brother Deepak.

At present, the police are searching for the attackers through CCTV cameras installed in the surrounding areas. The place where the murder took place is an open field. There is no CCTV camera near the spot, hence the footage of CCTV cameras in the surrounding areas is being scanned. (ANI)

