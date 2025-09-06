New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): A Nigerian national staying illegally in India has been sent to a detention centre, and the owner of the house where he was staying has been booked for harbouring, police said on Saturday.

According to Delhi Police, while on routine patrolling duty in Nilothi Extension, they received secret information regarding the presence of an illegal foreign national in a house located at Chandar Vihar.

Acting on the input, the team, along with the informer, reached the specified location in Chander Vihar, where the informer identified the suspected house. A raid was conducted, during which the illegal foreign national attempted to flee upon noticing police presence. However, the vigilant team apprehended him on the spot, police said.

During interrogation, he revealed his identity as Chukwuebuka, a Nigerian National.

On being questioned about his travel documents, the individual failed to produce a valid passport, visa or any supporting papers. He further admitted that his visa had expired, police said.

Police said that a Nigerian national has been lodged at the Detention Centre, Sewa Sadan, Lampur, Narela, Delhi, for further deportation proceedings.

Accordingly, a case under section 14(c) of the Foreigners Act, 1946, was registered at PS Nihal Vihar against the house owner for illegally harbouring the foreign national. (ANI)

