New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The Delhi Parents Association (DPA) has written to the CBSE regarding the Class 10 dual-examination draft norms, welcoming some provisions while suggesting changes to others.

On Tuesday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) approved the draft norms for conducting Class 10 board exams twice a year starting in 2026.

Officials said that the draft will be open for public feedback until March 9, following which the final policy will be formulated. According to the draft, the first phase of exams will be held from February 17 to March 6, and the second from May 5 to 20.

"We support the student-friendly provisions such as the option for score improvement, allowing students to take the exam twice to reduce stress," DPA president Aprajita Gautam said in a statement.

Gautam said the association has also welcomed the retention of academic records, which would help students failing one to five subjects in the first phase by placing them in the "Improvement Category" instead of "Essential Repeat."

According to the DPA president the flexibility to change subjects was also appreciated by the association.

However, the DPA raised concerns that some provisions contradict the National Education Policy's (NEP) goal of reducing exam pressure.

A major issue is the disruption of the academic calendar, since as per the draft the second-phase results will be declared by June 30, meaning Class 11 would start three months late, affecting students' learning time, the statement said.

"The draft proposes higher exam fees, to be collected in advance and non-refundable. Parents of students switching schools for Class 11 may also face additional expenses due to delayed results," it read.

It also said the prolonged exam period may push students towards private coaching, increasing costs.

Instead of reducing stress, the extended schedule could create more pressure by keeping students in exam mode for an extended period, it added.

The statement further pointed out with the Class 10 academic session stretching for more than 15 months and Class 11 compressed into seven, schools may struggle to complete the syllabus, leading to increased pressure on students.

Additionally, the second exam phase in May could disrupt summer vacations. Students and teachers would be engaged during a time meant for rest, impacting both academic and personal well-being, it said.

The DPA suggested holding both exam phases within the same academic session with a shorter gap to address such issues, the statement read.

They proposed scheduling the first phase in January and the second in February, allowing students to choose based on their preparation. This would prevent academic delays, reduce financial strain, and ensure a smooth transition to Class 11, it added.

