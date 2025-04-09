New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Parents held protest outside schools in New Delhi on Wednesday over the recent fee hike, and demanded the government to take over the schools.

Visuals showed the parents protesting outside the Indraprastha International School and Delhi Public School, Dwarka.

Saurabh, a protesting parent said that children in the school were being made to sit in the library of the schools because the demanded increased fees had not been paid.

Further, he demanded that the schools should take over the schools in the city.

"My child studies in Class 11. He is made to sit in the library. For the last 21 days, several students are made to sit in the library when they reach school because the demanded fees have not been paid. Our demand is that the Govt should take over this school..." Saurabh said speaking to ANI.

Another parent said that while his daughter was able to sit in the classroom, his son was made to sit in the library despite the same fees paid for both of them.

"Two of my children study in this school. My daughter sits in the classroom, but my son is made to sit in the library. The same fees are being paid for both of them. My son has been made to sit in the library since 21st March. I am paying the approved fees and not the unapproved fees...The matter is in the court as well. We demand this problem to be solved as soon as possible..." the parent said.

Meanwhile, on April 8, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood vowed to take action against the private schools which had increased their fees.

"We are being blamed for increasing Delhi school fees... Supreme Court passed an order in 2004 Modern School case that Delhi schools are bound to take permission from the Directorate of Education before increasing their fees... But they (AAP) got this order dismissed in 2024 in the Delhi High Court... Rekha Gupta will investigate the corruption in such cases where under-the-table money was taken...A committee will be formed under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta and all schools will be audited and if any school fails any criterion, it will not be spared," the Delhi Education Minister said. (ANI)

