New Delhi, April 9: The Narendra Modi-led Central Government on Tuesday, April 8, launched a new Aadhaar app, which allows users to verify and share their Aadhaar details digitally. The new Aadhaar app, featuring QR and face ID, will eliminate the need for people to carry physical photocopies or their Aadhaar cards with them. The app was officially launched by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Electronics and IT, in New Delhi. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Vaishnaw said that Aadhaar verification has now become as simple as making a UPI payment.

He also said that the new Aadhaar app will make Aadhaar verification easier, faster and more secure. In his post, Ashwini Vaishnaw also said that the newly launched app will empower users to share only necessary data through secure digital means with their consent. So what is Aadhaar? According to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the Aadhaar card is an essential document issued by the Government of India. The card contains a 12-digit unique identification number called the Aadhaar number and is linked with one's biometrics, including fingerprint and iris scan. ‘Aadhaar Verification Can Be Done by Scanning QR Code’: Centre Launches New Aadhaar App, No Need To Carry Photocopies Anymore.

Ashwinin Vaishnaw Showcases New Aadhaar App for Instant Authentication

New Aadhaar App Face ID authentication via mobile app ❌ No physical card ❌ No photocopies 🧵Features👇 pic.twitter.com/xc6cr6grL0 — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) April 8, 2025

Features of the New Aadhaar App

The newly launched Aadhaar app comes with Face ID and QR Code. While these features eliminate the need to carry physical documents, the QR code-based feature allows instant verification, whereas the Face IF feature scans a person's face for real-time authentication. Notably, the app has been built in collaboration with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Face ID authentication is one of the standout features of the new Aadhaar app, which not only enhances security but also makes verification seamless.

That said, the app is presently in the Beta testing phase and is not available for download on Google Play Store or Apple's App store. As per details, the app has been designed with strong privacy safeguards, thus ensuring that Aadhaar details are not forged, edited or misused. An individual's information is shared securely and only with his or her permission. Vaishnaw called Aadhaar the "aadhaar" (foundation) of many government initiatives and also emphasised the role of AI and digital public infrastructure (DPI) in shaping India's digital future. Can ChatGPT Generate Aadhaar Card Images? Netizens Share AI-Generated Viral Photos Online Showing Aadhaar Card With Photorealistic Pictures Calling It ‘Threat’, Others Disagree With Claims.

He has invited stakeholders to suggest ways to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) with DPI to drive further growth while keeping privacy at the core. Another unique feature of the new Aadhaar app is the QR code, which will allow Aadhaar verification by simply scanning the QR code, similar to making a UPI payment. This new feature will allow people to use their Aadhaar cards at hotels, shops, airports, etc., thereby eliminating the need to hand over printed copies of their Aadhaar cards.

How To Use The New Aadhaar App

As stated above, the newly launched Aadhaar app is in the beta testing phase and is not accessible to all. Once it is out of the beta testing phase, the app will be implemented across the country. Once launched, the new Aadhaar app will enable individuals to verify their identity after the Aadhaar QR code scan. It is also reported that Aadhaar verification QR codes will also be made available at "points of authentication," similar to UPI payment QR codes, which are available at almost every point of payment in the country.

