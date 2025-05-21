New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the two-day maiden 'Rising Northeast: The Investors' Summit 2025' which will be held from May 23 to 24 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital to showcase the investment and trade potential of the northeastern region.

Organised by the Ministry of Development of Northeast Region (DoNER) in partnerships with FICCI and Invest India, the summit aims to highlight the region's geostrategic advantage, abundant natural resources, skilled workforce, and access to captive markets in the Northeast and neighbouring countries.

"The Northeast region is an emerging frontier for businesses, and the summit offers an ideal platform for forging alliances, partnerships, and acquiring a clear vision of the opportunities available for expanding businesses, making new investments, setting up green field manufacturing projects and associated activities," said an official of DoNER.

The summit will enable investors to participate in the Northeastern region's transformation as a manufacturing and services hub. It will also provide companies looking to access emerging markets in ASEAN and BBN (Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal) countries to know about the slew of incentives and policy framework in the region and how to leverage it for venturing beyond borders.

In the run-up to the summit, roadshows were organised in seven major cities in India to showcase the investment potential of the Northeastern region and reach out to potential investors.

"The summit promises to become a major platform for networking with industry leaders, policymakers, and other relevant stakeholders from the region, offering excellent opportunities for exploring tie-ups, expansions, and MoUs via G2B, B2B meetings on the sidelines of the summit," said the official.

Over 2,000 high level delegates, policymakers, industry leaders, investors, multilaterals and start-ups will take part in discussions across nine plus priority sectors such as agriculture, food processing and allied sectors; textiles, handloom and handicrafts; entertainment and sports; education and skill development; healthcare; IT and ITES; tourism and hospitality; infrastructure and logistics, and energy.

A high level delegation comprising of senior officials from Assam will also be present at the summit. Being a major state and a gateway to the Northeast, Assam will showcase its inherent strengths in key sectors as well as emerging sectors with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma leading from the front.

"Our inherent strengths - geographical, natural resources, guided by the vision of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has made Assam a powerhouse of opportunities. From tea to trade and tourism, we offer enormous possibilities for business," said CM Sarma.

A strategic location that offers easy access to ASEAN markets, the Northeastern region, India's growth engine, is endowed with abundant natural resources such as oil, gas, coal, minerals, timber, medicinal plants, bamboo, forest products, and water resources for industries to harness, read an official statement.

Considered as India's Green Hub, the region is home to verdant forests and rich biodiversity, and is an ideal destination for eco-tourism and agro-based industries.

With diverse cultural heritage, the region with its unique ethnic communities and traditions offer investment opportunities galore in tourism and handicraft sectors.

The Government of India and the state governments of the region consisting of eight states are offering a range of incentives, including tax holidays, subsidies, and reimbursements to support business growth.

Investors looking to make good of their investments have an added advantage as the region offers low labour costs compared to other parts of India and the world coupled with a skilled workforce proficient in English.

Notably, the infrastructure in the region is growing rapidly with coming up of industrial parks, and technology parks. It has a congenial business environment with a low crime rate, stable political environment, and supportive government policies. On top of it all, what is important from investment perspective is the fact that the region is an emerging consumer market with rising incomes and increased urbanisation that offers potential for business aplenty. (ANI)

