New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Delhi Police has claimed to have solved the case of robbery of Rs 75 lakh that took place in the Shalimar Bagh area and arrested five accused in the case.

The robbery took place in Shalimar Bagh on January 14.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Woman Killed By Jilted Lover Who Later Dies By Suicide; Clue in His Suicide Note Helps Cops Find Her Body After 34 Days.

The mastermind of the robbery is a man named Robin who needed money.

According to the police, Robin along with his brother-in-law and friends, carried out this robbery.

Also Read | Pune Bound IndiGo Flight Delayed at Patna Airport After Pilot Refuses to Fly Moments Before Takeoff, Here's Why.

Robin's brother-in-law is a driver in the company and he knew that work worth lakhs is done in the company every day and the money goes into the car he drives.

Robin made a plan with his brother-in-law.

On January 14, when company employee Manish was going inside his office in Shalimar Bagh after taking out a bag full of money from the trunk, Robin and his associates committed the robbery.

According to the police, initially, the accused had no idea that there was Rs 75 lakh cash in the garden. At present, the police have recovered Rs 60 lakh and are searching for an accused who has the remaining amount.

Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Zone-1 will hold a press conference on the matter at Police Headquarters at 3:00 pm today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)