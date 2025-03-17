New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): In a dramatic late-night operation, the Delhi Police arrested four criminals after an encounter following a tip-off about their illegal arms possession. The entire incident, captured on CCTV, has gone viral on social media, with Delhi Police also sharing it on their official X account.

According to officials, on March 1, intelligence sources informed the Badarpur sub-division of Delhi Police about four suspects roaming in a Delhi-number car with illegal weapons.

Also Read | Kupwara Encounter: Pakistani Terrorist Killed in Operation by Joint Security Forces Team in Jammu and Kashmir.

https://x.com/DelhiPolice/status/1901628422465651006

Based on information received from intelligence sources, acting swiftly, a team from Sub-Division Badarpur was deployed at Lohiya Pul near Nala Road, Arpan Vihar.

Also Read | Bareilly: Local Advocate’s X Post Alerts Police About Minor Girl’s ‘Rape and Murder’ After Parents Tell Neighbours That Their Daughter Died of Stomach Infection.

Around 0010 hours, a grey-coloured car approached from Arpan Vihar, which the informer identified as the suspect's vehicle, according to the information received from the police.

When the police team attempted to stop the vehicle, a suspect sitting in the front passenger seat pulled out a pistol. Reacting immediately, police personnel fired at the car's front wheel, successfully immobilising the vehicle. All four suspects were then apprehended, and upon further search, two illegal pistols, two cartridges and a car were recovered.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the accused had procured the weapons from Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh. A case under Arms Act has been registered, and all four accused have been arrested.

The criminals were planning to commit a major crime, according to police.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Nishant Nagar alias Nishu (29), a resident of Village Hasanpur, IP Extension Patparganj; Vikki Gujjar (27), a resident of Bhopura, Ghaziabad, working in a dairy farm; Kunal alias Golu (25), a resident of Gazipur Dairy Farm, Delhi, also working in a dairy farm; and Ankur (27), a resident of Gazipur Dairy Farm, Delhi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)