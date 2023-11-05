New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Three people were arrested for allegedly beating a man to death in Delhi's West Vinod Nagar as they suspected him to be a thief, said police.

The local residents suspected that the man was in the area for committing theft, after which they thrashed him, which resulted in fatal injuries to him, said officials.

The police said that a PCR call was received at the Madhu Vihar police station on November 4 regarding a thief being caught near Jal Board Gate, West Vinod Nagar.

The police reached the spot upon receiving the information, where they found an injured person who was rushed to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, but the person succumbed to his injuries during treatment, said officials.

The police officials also said that during further inquiry, the deceased man was identified as Sonu (26) who was a resident of JJ (Jhuggi-Jhopri) clusters adjacent to Jal Board Office, West Vinod Nagar.

A case has been registered in the matter under Sections 304, 341 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said the police, adding that three persons identified as Jeewan (30), Ashwani (28) and Rakesh (41) have been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to the police, Jeewan is a resident of UP's Agra district, while Ashwani and Rakesh belong to UP's Hathras district, and all three of them are illiterate and vagabond laborers who shift with the location of their work.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, said police. (ANI)

