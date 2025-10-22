New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): In a breakthrough, the Delhi Police arrested a wanted criminal in a murder case after an exchange of fire in the Dwarka area of the national capital on Wednesday. The accused has a history of being involved in numerous criminal cases.

The accused, Rishabh alias Ritik, wanted in a murder case by the police, recently came in contact with local criminals and wanted to eliminate a witness, as per a police official.

According to police sources, during the intervening night of October 17 and 18, information was received at Police Station, Bindapur, regarding the stabbing of one person, who later succumbed to his injuries.

Accordingly, the aforementioned case was registered under Section 103 of BNS (Murder) at Bindapur police station. During the course of the investigation, two accused persons, namely Pawan alias Punjabi and his associate, were arrested. The main accused, Rishabh alias Ritik alias Dancer, was then absconding.

As per sources, after this incident, the accused Ritik came into contact with criminals and has been absconding continuously as he wants to commit more crimes with the help of local criminals.

On Wednesday, credible information was received by the Anti-Narcotics team of Dwarka that the absconding accused Rishabh alias Ritik alias Dancer would come to the area of Sector-3 of Dwarka.

During the attempt to apprehend him, the accused opened fire upon the police party. In retaliation police team also fired. During the exchange of fire, the accused sustained a gunshot injury and was immediately shifted to Indira Gandhi Hospital for treatment, a police official said.

Meanwhile, Inspector Subhash Chand also sustained a gunshot injury on his left arm and was shifted to Venkateshwar Hospital for further medical treatment.

Details of the accused's previous criminal cases and connection with local criminals are yet to be ascertained.

During the investigation, the police received one pistol, two live Cartridges, and two empty cartridges. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

