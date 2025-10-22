Belagavi, October 22: In a major development, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son, MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, has stated that his father is at the fag end of his political career. He further said that at this crucial juncture, Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi will take the lead in guiding those who follow scientific and progressive thought.

The statements have assumed significance amid rumours of a leadership change and discussions of a power-sharing agreement in Karnataka. Yathindra Siddaramaiah made the remarks while speaking at the unveiling ceremony of the revered personality Kanakadasa’s idol in Kappalaguddi village of Raibag taluk in Belagavi district. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Hosts Dinner Meet for Ministers Amid Cabinet Reshuffle Speculation.

He said, “Today, my father is at the end of his political career. He is in the final stage of his political life. At this hour, for those who embrace scientific and progressive ideas, Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi will take responsibility and provide leadership.”

Siddaramaiah’s Son Says ‘My Father Is at the Fag End of His Political Career’

VIDEO | Mysuru: “My father, (Siddaramaiah), is in the final stages of his political career. Satish Jarkiholi must take the Congress forward,” says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah. (Source: Third Party)#Karnataka (Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/pCkXLEjqz7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 22, 2025

“Minister Satish Jarkiholi will also take the lead in showing the path to all those who believe in the ideology of the Congress party. I have full faith that he will lead by example in this regard. It is rare to find leaders committed to ideology. Minister Satish Jarkiholi has taken up that responsibility, and I request him to continue his work in this direction,” Yathindra added. Siddaramaiah Will Complete 5 Years as Karnataka CM: MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah.

The statements have stirred debate in state political circles, as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has maintained that he will complete his full term and lead the party in the next Assembly election. However, MLAs and supporters in the camp of Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar are strongly asserting that Shivakumar should be given an opportunity to become Chief Minister, considering his contributions to the party.

They claim that there exists a power-sharing formula between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to divide the chief ministerial term equally. As the Congress-led government completes half of its term in November, discussions of a “November revolution” have gained momentum in Karnataka.

Deputy CM Shivakumar has been undertaking a series of temple visits, maintaining that the high command will take the final decision. Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah’s camp insists that the decision should be based on the opinion of the MLAs. In the meantime, Karnataka BJP leaders are repeatedly referring to Siddaramaiah as the “outgoing Chief Minister.”

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2025 05:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).