New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): The Delhi Police arrested a youth from under the ITO bridge with 45 live cartridges on the intervening night of January 9-10, officials said on Thursday.

According to Delhi Police officials, the recovery was made during an intensive picket checking in view of Republic Day preparations.

Also Read | Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Special: From Speed Limit to Toll Prices, Here’s All About India’s Longest Sea Bridge Set to Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on January 12.

The accused, identified as Ehit Sham-ul (22), was coming from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district.

The police officials further said that the accused could not produce any valid documents for seized items," the police added.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh Concludes UK Visit After 'Warm Meeting' With British PM Rishi Sunak (See Pics).

"A car was stopped and police personnel searched the vehicle and its driver/owner. At the moment, one small packet was recovered from the possession of the driver and on opening the packet, 45 live cartridges (9mm) were recovered," the police said.

A First Information Report (FIR) under appropriate sections of the Arms Act including 2/24 u/s 25, has been registered against the accused.

The Delhi Police have stepped up anti-sabotage checks, verification drives, and patrolling in the national capital ahead of Republic Day to thwart any untoward incidents. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)