New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Delhi Traffic Police has arrested a man for allegedly impersonating a traffic cop and attempting to extort money from people by threatening to issue challans, officials said on Thursday.

Sonu Kumar (25), a resident of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, was found wearing the uniform of Delhi Traffic Police and a mask bearing the monogram of Delhi Police, they said.

Also Read | Babban Singh Obscene Video: UP BJP Leader Expelled From Party After Viral Clip Showed Him Kissing and Groping Woman Dancer (Watch Videos).

“He was using a mobile phone to intimidate passersby near the Bhajanpura U-turn by pretending to issue traffic challans,” a senior police officer said.

“An auto-rickshaw driver alerted the police about the matter. On reaching the spot, police found Kumar – dressed in a traffic police uniform – threatening commuters with challans," said the officer.

Also Read | Adani Airport Holdings Terminates Deal With China’s Lounge Membership Programme DragonPass.

A mobile phone, some cash, a traffic police jacket and a mask bearing the insignia of Delhi Police were recovered from the accused, he said.

Photographs of Kumar dressed in police uniform were also found on his mobile phone, the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)