New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Delhi Police has arrested a notorious land mafia who was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 from Nashik, Maharashtra.

The accused, Piyush Tiwari alias Puneet Bhardwaj was declared Proclaimed Offender by the court. He was a wanted criminal in more than 30 cheating cases filed against him in different police stations in Noida, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

The 42-year old has been accused of cheating approximately Rs 1000 crore in the pretext of alloting flats in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and has been lodged in jail along with his wife, Shikha for her alleged involvement in the fraudulence.

"Based on a tip received by HC Om Prakash Dagar, AATS/North, on Sunday, a dedicated team of AATS, North District swung into action and started developing secret information by using technical surveillance. On the basis of surveillance, it was learnt that Tiwari was residing in Nashik and doing business of Onion," the police said.

During the investigation, the police found that Tiwari, after fleeing from Noida, was residing with a fake name Puneet Bhardwaj in Nashik, Maharashtra.

During the interrogation, Tiwari revealed that he started his business as a builder in 2011 which eventually collapsed when the Income Tax department raided his house and seized approximatey Rs 120 crores. In order to stand in market, he started cheating people on the pretext of selling one flat to multiple buyers, the police said. (ANI)

