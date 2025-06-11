New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a man who was convicted in a 2015 case of robbery and unnatural offence from Bihar's Khagaria after a brief encounter, an official said on Tuesday.

Md Nasir (36) was arrested from his native village in Bihar after a brief exchange of fire, in which a Delhi Police head constable sustained injury, a senior police officer said.

“On November 30, 2015, the victim had deboarded a train at the Anand Vihar railway station and was heading to the Karkardooma Metro station when the accused and two of his accomplices snatched his mobile phone,” the officer said.

When he chased them, two of the snatchers thrashed him while another performed unnatural acts on the victim, he said.

Nasir was convicted under IPC sections 394 (robbery), 377 (unnatural sex), and 34 (common intention).

However, he fled on the day of sentencing – December 10, 2019 – even before the court could pronounce the quantum of punishment, the officer said.

The co-accused in the case were sentenced to six years' rigorous imprisonment.

A Shahdara court declared Nasir a proclaimed offender in July 2023.

“During a pre-dawn raid at Nasir's residence in Beldaur village on June 7, the accused climbed onto the rooftop with a loaded country-made pistol and tried to flee.

A head constable overpowered Nasir, injuring his arm in the process,” the officer said.

Nasir was also wanted in a 2010 murder-cum-robbery case in Khagaria, in which a woman was killed. He is linked to at least five serious criminal cases across Delhi and Bihar, he added.

