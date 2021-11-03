New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Delhi Police on Tuesday apprehended a man for allegedly threatening to blow up a showroom with a bomb in the Rajiv Chowk area of Delhi.

As per information shared by the police, the accused has been identified as Kamal Arya (32). He lives in Faridabad and belongs to Almora.

The police received information that the accused had entered a OnePlus showroom and was threatening to blow up the place with a bomb. Police immediately swung into action and carried out all necessary protocols to meet bomb threats.

As a precautionary measure, the entire area was screened by the Bomb Disposal Squads.

The person is currently in police custody and is being interrogated. (ANI)

