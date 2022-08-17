New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 37-year-old man who was wanted in a murder case and had been on the run since 2018, officials said on Wednesday.

Man Kumar, a resident of Safdarjung Enclave and originally from Nepal, was carrying a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh, they said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Female Teacher Burnt Alive at Raisar Village, Dies in Jaipur Hospital.

In 2018, Kumar had found out that his wife was having an affair with another person. So, he along with his friend had killed the man, police said.

The police said it had received information on September 10, 2018, about a male body lying near cremation ground in Green Park Extension.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Calls on PM Narendra Modi, Deliberates Key TN Issues.

The police said the head and private part of the deceased had been cut off by a knife. Subsequently, a case was registered under sections 302 (murder) and 201(Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amit Goel said the deceased was identified as Nanda Pramanik, a resident of West Bengal.

During investigation, it was found that two accused were involved in the incident and one of them -- Ravi Kanaujia -- was arrested and the charge sheet was also filed against him, the official said.

Kumar, who was the main accused was absconding since 2018, he added.

"Teams were deployed to develop more reliable information about Kumar, he said.

During the probe, it was noticed that Kumar frequently visited the areas of Jogbani and Forbesgang in Araria district of Bihar by concealing his location, police said.

The area is close to the Nepal border. He had also spent considerable time in Nepal where he had been hiding since long," the officer said.

The team spent several days in the search of accused in Bihar, east UP and adjoining areas Indo-Nepal boarder and also dployed sources to collect information about the accused, police said.

"On Tuesday at around 8.30 AM, on the basis of secret input, the team zeroed in on Kumar in the Jogbani market and apprehended him," the officer said.

Kumar revealed that in 2018, he found out that his wife had an affair with Nanda. He asked Nanda to leave his wife but he refused. So, he along with his Kanaujia made a plan to kill Nanda, the DCP said.

"He and his friend offered Nanada a drink and after the party, they slaughtered his neck and private parts with knife and fled away the spot," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)