New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): The Delhi Police arrested two Bangladeshi nationals who had been living in India illegally for years despite being deported multiple times. The accused was identified as Ibrahim (36) and his brother Safruddin (38).

Ibrahim had settled in Outer Delhi, married an Indian woman, and even secured a bank loan of Rs 17 lakh by providing forged documents.

This loan was used to purchase a Canter truck, which he employed for garbage transportation in the city, making an estimated monthly income through the business.

Delhi Police said that their team received information that some Bangladeshi intruders were hiding in JJ Colony near Peeragarhi, following which a raid was conducted there.

On March 10, around 5-6 am, Ibrahim and his brother Safruddin were caught. Both of them lived there with their families.

The brothers had been living in slums in Outer Delhi with their families for several years.

Ibrahim has an 11-year-old son, who studies in a private school under the EWS category, while Safruddin has a daughter and a son.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Ibrahim and Safruddin had first entered India with their parents in 2002 but stayed back after their parents returned to Bangladesh. Both were deported by Indian authorities in the past but continued to return through the same route.

In addition to the arrests, the police are now investigating how Ibrahim was able to secure the bank loan using fake documents and how his children gained admission to a reputed private school.

Both of them have been deported back to Bangladesh with the help of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

The investigation suggests that a larger syndicate involving fake document creators and possibly some bank employees may be behind these illegal activities.

The Delhi Police have also arrested other Bangladeshi intruders who had been repeatedly deported but kept returning to India, including Saurabh Ali, who was apprehended in Outer Delhi despite being sent back to Bangladesh in 2019. (ANI)

