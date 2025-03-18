Mumbai, March 18: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who has already appealed to the citizens to cooperate the police administration to maintain peace and law and order, on late Monday evening chaired a meeting with the Nagpur district guardian minister and revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and took stock of the situation. He discussed with the senior police officers the ground level situation and directed them to restore peace.

The Chief Minister has been constantly monitoring the situation and appealed to the people not to take law into their hands. "If anyone is creating tension in the society, throwing stones at the police or trying to disturb the peace, strict action will be taken against them," he warned. Deputy Commissioner of Police Niketan Kadam was among the few police personnel injured in stone pelting. Kadam suffered an injury to his hand after he was alleged attacked by mob by an axe. Police sources said a mob has committed arson and stone pelting in the Mahal area of Nagpur. Nagpur Violence: Curfew Imposed in Several Areas Under Section 163 Following Clashes Over Demand To Remove Aurangzeb's Grave (Watch Videos).

The mob has also set fire to some vehicles. They expressed a possibility of major financial loss due to stone pelting and arson. A large contingent of Nagpur Police had reached the spot to disperse the angry mob. Police officers had also reached the spot to control the angry mob. After arson and stone-pelting incident, a curfew has been imposed in Nagpur. The police are cracking down on anti-social elements. So far, about 30 people have been detained. Police sources, meanwhile, claimed that the situation in Nagpur is under control.

Those involved in this case are being searched. They have appealed to the citizens not to believe in rumours but cooperate with them. On the other hand, the ruling and opposition parties have also appealed to maintain peace, not to fall prey to any rumours and to cooperate with the police. The Opposition has demanded that Monday’s incident of violent clashes and the subsequent stone pelting and arson should be investigated thoroughly. BJP legislator Praveen Satke has alleged the involvement of outsiders in setting the houses on fire.

“There was a protest in the morning, but the police intervened. At night, stones were pelted in the Mahal area and other areas. Vehicles were set on fire. Fire brigade personnel were beaten up. People from outside were responsible for putting houses of ordinary people on fire and a large scale stone pelting,” he claimed. “Now the situation is under control. People from both sides had come on the road. They committed violence. The Chief Minister should take immediate action against these people. I will go to Nagpur myself and inspect the situation,” said Datke who was elected from Nagpur Central Assembly seat. Pune NCP-SP chief Prashant Jagtap said the Nagpur incident is unfortunate. Nagpur Violence: Clashes Between 2 Groups Escalate Into Arson, Vandalism, and Stone-Pelting; Police Fire Tear Gas to Control Situation (Watch Videos).

“Does the state want peace or riots? Just as new industries are about to come up, a positive atmosphere has begun to emerge. Citizens are being diverted from other issues instead of inflation. Bring the situation in Nagpur under control. Otherwise, ordinary voters will take to the streets. There are local government elections in the coming period. Therefore, we will have to see if this is being done deliberately," he added.

