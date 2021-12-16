New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Delhi Police was awarded the first rank among all major state police in the implementation of Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) on Thursday.

As per a release from Delhi Police, it was awarded this accomplishment in the annual conference on 'Good Practices' in CCTNS/ICJS held by the National Crime Records Bureau (Ministry of Home Affairs) on basis of monthly scores in the CCTNS Pragati Dashboard published by NCRB during the last 12 months.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Moves Censure Motion Against Burning of Kannada Flag in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur.

Delhi Police will be given the first position trophy for this achievement.

Delhi Police stood 1st with an overall score of 98.6 per cent among the major states implementing CAS (Common Application Software), said the release.

Also Read | COVID-19 Booster Vaccines in Rich Nations Will Cause a Deficit of 3 Billion Jabs: WHO.

It also achieved 100 per cent data entry for registration of FIRs, arrest, property seizure and final reports/chargesheets. Delhi Police has a distinct feature of real time stamping of Data entry in CCTNS. The time is taken from the central server of the Data Centre.

"Delhi Police has set up a state-of-the-art Data Centre at Kamla Market, Delhi and Disaster Recovery Centre at Pune," added the release.

Making use of the cyber highway, broadband and VPN enabled data cards, Delhi Police has also achieved 100 per cent connectivity across all its 209 police stations that ensure that their work does not get disrupted.

The police force has also deployed hardware and software in 100 per cent of its Police Stations.

Delhi Police has integrated ICJS with CCTNS and all the final reports are sent online to Court through CCTNS. "1,19,977 Final Reports have been sent to Court online through this application," added the release.

Delhi Police has implemented an advance version of complaint redressal system "Integrated Complaint Monitoring System" (ICMS), through which 5,87,597 complaints have been processed.

It is providing 29 online citizen services with the facility of SMS alerts to the citizens.

Delhi has been extensively using CCTNS/ICJS search facility.

The police force has also utilized 100 per cent funds allocated for the CCTNS project.

"Delhi has also achieved 3rd Rank in ICJS implementation for ICJS readiness, Data exchange with ICJS and ICJS searches for the Prison Pillar of ICJS," added the release.

Delhi has also been made a pilot state for implementation of the "Crime Scene Videography/Photography" application for Investigation Officers on the directions of the Supreme Court of India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)