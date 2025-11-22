New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Delhi Police's Crime Branch has foiled a major arms smuggling racket, arresting four suspects and recovering eight weapons, including Turkish and Chinese-made guns.

The operation, led by DCP Sanjeev Yadav, uncovered a sophisticated network supplying arms to North Indian gangsters via drones from Pakistan.

Also Read | G20 Summit 2025: PM Narendra Modi Calls for Rethinking of Development Parameters, Proposes Path-Breaking Initiatives at Opening Session of Global Leaders Meet.

Two suspects, Manmeet and Dalvinder, were caught with eight weapons, while two recipients of the smuggled arms were arrested in Baghpat.

DCP Crime Sanjeev Yadav said the Crime Branch acted swiftly on the tip-off. "The Crime Branch team received information that some weapons coming from Pakistan and dropped via drones are being supplied to big gangsters in North India. Working on this, the police apprehended two suspects, namely Manmeet and Dalvinder, and recovered eight weapons, including three weapons made in Turkey and five China-based ones," he said to ANI.

Also Read | Did NIA Issue Helpline Numbers To Report Suspicious Activities by Muslims? Fact Check Reveals Viral Message Is Fake.

The two alleged receivers of the weapons were arrested in Baghpat. "The two suspects they were supplying to were also arrested from Baghpat," he said.

According to Yadav, the police investigation revealed a complex web of arms trafficking, exploiting drone technology to evade detection. The suspects reportedly had no direct contact, ensuring a secure, secretive operation. "Three operators were liaising with them from abroad. None of them were in touch; it was just location-based delivery, and none of them were in contact," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)