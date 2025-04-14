New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Delhi Police on Sunday arrested three members of an inter-state human trafficking syndicate and rescued a newborn baby boy aged 3-4 days.

The gang was involved in bringing infants from Gujarat and Rajasthan and supplying them to families in Delhi NCR.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Yashmin (30), wife of Md. Nadeem; Anjali (36), wife of Nitin Kumar; and Jitender (47), son of Late Dhanna Lal. Police said Anjali had been previously involved in a similar case.

The team of Special Staff, Dwarka, received input about a human trafficking network and developed the information further. Call detail records of more than 20 suspected numbers were examined, and a watch was kept on the suspects for about 20 days.

On April 8, 2025, the police team detained three individuals from Uttam Nagar, Delhi. A newborn child, estimated to be 3-4 days old, was found with them.

A case was registered at Uttam Nagar Police Station under FIR No. 178/25, dated 8th April. It was filed under Sections 143(4), 61(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 81 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dwarka Ankit Singh, during questioning, the accused said they were working under instructions from a woman named Saroj.

"During interrogation, they disclosed that on the instructions of gang leader Saroj, they, along with their associates, brought newborns from Rajasthan and Gujarat and used to sell them to rich families in Delhi for around Rs 5-10 lakh," he said.

Police said that further investigation is underway to locate the child's parents, the gang leader Saroj, and other associates. (ANI)

