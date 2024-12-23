New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): In a major crackdown on illegal cricket betting, the Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested 10 individuals active in different states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, said Delhi Police in statement.

The accused were found betting on the Big Bash League T-20 tournament in Australia, using laptops and mobile phones. The police recovered five laptops, 24 mobile phones, an LED smart TV, and other incriminating materials from the accused.

According to the police, the mastermind behind the operation, Raju Vaishnav, a 48-year-old goldsmith from Karol Bagh, Delhi, had convinced other bookies from different states to join hands and increase profits.

The group operated in two ways: online, using a betting website, and offline, noting bets on notepads. The investigation revealed that the group had been operating for over a year, with daily transactions amounting to Rs 1.5 lakh and profits ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000.

Accused identified as Raju Vaishnav, 48, goldsmith, Karol Bagh, Delhi, Ajay Kumar, 43, cloth shop owner, Karol Bagh, Delhi, Yogesh Taneja, 36, medical shop worker, Agra, UP, Tarun Khanna, 34, medical shop worker, Agra, UP, Manish Jain, 34, gas stove dealer, Jaipur, Rajasthan, Kushal, 32, mobile shop owner, Pali, Rajasthan, Parvesh Kumar, 44, tailor, Karol Bagh, Delhi, Harvinder Deol alias Happy, 38, mobile shop owner, Agra, UP, Gautam Das, 43, mobile shop owner, Pali, Rajasthan and Jagrit alias Sunny Saihni, 32, software expert, Karol Bagh, Delhi. (ANI)

