New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Delhi Police has busted a drug syndicate and arrested a key accused with heroin worth over Rs 50 lakh, an official said on Thursday.

The operation began with the arrest of Imran on April 4 from Kabir Nagar. He was allegedly caught red-handed while delivering 315 grams of heroin in a car, Deputy Commisioner of Police (Crime Branch) Apoorva Gupta said.

During interrogation, Imran (40) allegedly disclosed that he procured the heroin from Suraj, a resident of New Usmanpur.

"On April 21, Suraj was arrested near the Shastri Park flyover while attempting to deliver 97 grams of heroin on a motorcycle. He has a criminal history involving five previous cases of robbery and snatching," the DCP said.

Further investigation is underway to trace the other people involved in the supply chain.

