New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): In a major breakthrough against organized human trafficking, a team of Special Staff & Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of Delhi Police, assisted by J&K Police, has busted a well-organized trafficking network operating between Delhi-NCR and Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir.

DCP Outer North Hareshwar Swami told ANI that the case stemmed from another case registered at Bhalswa Dairy Police Station, registered on the complaint of a woman regarding the kidnapping of her minor daughter, age about 15 years, and her neighbor, another girl, age about 13 years. After initial investigation, the case was transferred to PS Bhalswa Dairy to AHTU/OND (Anti-Human Trafficking Unit) for specialized investigation.

Also Read | Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, August 28, 2025: TCS, IndiGo, SBI Cards Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday.

During the course of the investigation, technical surveillance revealed the presence of the girls in Srinagar, J&K. Accordingly, on 15.06.2025, both victims were successfully recovered and brought back to Delhi. Their statements before CWC revealed that they were lured by traffickers from Old Delhi Railway Station, transported via Jammu, and forced into unpaid domestic work in Srinagar.

On the basis of facts, technical and manual surveillance, and inputs, on 14.08.2025, a joint police team arrested Salim-ul-Rehman alias Wasim (38 yrs, r/o Ganderbal, Srinagar) and Suraj (31 yrs, r/o Begampur, Delhi) from Prahlad Vihar, Delhi.

Also Read | US Tariffs: House Democrats Slam Donald Trump for Targeting India Over Russian Oil Purchases While Sparing China, Say 'Tariffs Not About Ukraine at All'.

Upon interrogation, Salim disclosed that he runs an agency in the name and style of V.A. Manpower Pvt. Ltd., Bemina, Srinagar, through which he trafficked nearly 500 persons in the last two years, charging huge commissions per victim supplied.

Upon interrogation, Suraj disclosed transporting trafficked victims at the behest of Delhi-based agents, naming multiple associates operating at Old Delhi Railway Station.

Based on the investigation, the team also raided Srinagar along with the accused Salim. On 19.08.2025 and upon swift action, the Team also arrested two more accused persons, namely (1) Md. Talib (r/o Rampur, UP) & (2) Satnam Singh alias Sardar Ji (r/o Barabanki, UP). At the time of the raid, one minor 16-year-old child, namely "G," was also rescued from the premises, said the police.

The racket involved a wide network of touts and placement agents targeting vulnerable minors and laborers at railway stations and transporting them to J&K for exploitation as domestic workers and bonded laborers. The syndicate earned large profits, charging ₹20,000-25,000 per male and ₹40,000-60,000 per female victim trafficked. Alarmingly, from the accused Talib's possession, police recovered a forged UP Police Identity Card (Sub-Inspector rank) used to evade law enforcement and gain safe passage.

The complicity of other associates--Shahbaz Khan, Naresh, Rohit Pandey, and Sohail Ahmad (Sunaaz Placement Agency, Srinagar)--has also surfaced. Police are pursuing leads to apprehend them. Further investigation is also conducted, including (1) forged identity documents used for the victim's movement. (2) UPI/Hawala transactions linked to PhonePe/Google Pay accounts (9627426786 & 7607401276). (3) Vehicles used for illegal transportation (4) Other trafficked victims yet to be traced.

The investigation is at a crucial stage, and further arrests and rescues are expected in the coming days, said the police. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)