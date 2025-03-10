New Delhi, March 10 (PTI) Delhi Police claimed to have busted a sex racket operating under the guise of a spa and massage centre in Delhi's Anand Vihar area with the arrest of 14 people, an official said on Monday.

Eight women and six men, including the spa manager Piyush (24), along with five customers were arrested on March 8 during a raid at the premises, he said.

"A decoy customer was sent inside the spa to confirm the illicit activities. Upon entering, the decoy was offered a massage for Rs 2,000," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said.

During negotiations, Piyush allegedly offered several women for sexual services at an additional charge of Rs 2,000, the officer said.

This confirmation prompted the decoy to give the pre-arranged signal, leading a police team to enter and raid the premises, he added.

The apprehended persons, along with the recovered items, were handed over to Anand Vihar police station for further investigation. A case under various sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act was registered, Gautam said.

He further said that the spa was operating under a license issued in the name of a man named Imran, who was not present during the raid.

"Legal action is underway to seal the premises, and a request has been made to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) for the cancellation of the spa's license," the DCP said, adding that the investigation is ongoing to identify others involved in the racket.

