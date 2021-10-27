New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Tuesday carried out a simulated anti-terror response exercise at Bara Tooti Chowk in Sadar Bazar area of North Delhi, officials said.

Such mock drills were being organized at important vital installations augmented by anti-terror measures ahead of Diwali.

Also Read | Petrol Would Cost Rs 10 Per Litre in Future, Says Goa BJP Leader Damu Naik.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had in a recent crime review meeting had instructed the DCPs to renew emphasis on anti-terror measures, enhance police visibility on the ground and intensify night patrolling across the national capital.

As part of the mock drill in the Sadar Bazar area, the Delhi Police's North district set up a scenario of a fake bomb blast and terrorist attack.

Also Read | Oppo A56 5G Smartphone With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

"Complete access control was established within minutes and the site was cordoned off. All agencies responded swiftly," said Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)