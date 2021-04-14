New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava took a tour of different parts of the national capital to review the enforcement of night curfew in the city, officials said on Wednesday.

During his tour on Tuesday night, Shrivastava checked markets, religious places, busy road pickets and movement of essential vehicles, they said.

The police chief interacted with field functionaries and advised them to maintain personal safety while enforcing COVID-19 protocols, the officials said.

The Delhi Police said in a statement that it has been taking strict action against violators, and till Wednesday, a total of 2,044 cases have been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other laws, in addition to preventive action against 18,329 people, for defying night curfew orders.

In addition, 42,577 people have been penalised in the city since March 10 for violation of COVID-19 protocols, it said.

The commissioner inspected the Khan Market, Nizamuddin, Lajpat Nagar, Kalkaji, Hauz Khas, Aurbindo Marg picket near AIIMS, Rajouri Garden, Zakhira flyover, Jhandewalan Temple, Paharganj market, Delhi Gate and the Turkman Gate areas, the statement said.

The Delhi government has announced a seven-hour night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am in the city till April 30 to stop the spread of COVID-19.

